Netflix's One Piece Wraps Filming with One Star's Touching Letter

Netflix is one of the biggest supporters of anime in Hollywood, and its support goes far beyond simple licensing. With a number of original titles under its belt, the streaming service is also working to perfect the industry's live-action anime formula. Its next big test will come with One Piece as Eiichiro Oda's legendary series is being translated into live action. And now, one of its stars has posted a letter to fans after filming wrapped on season one.

Over on Instagram, Taz Skylar piqued attention when they posted a lengthy message about One Piece to their followers. As you can see below, the actor confirmed their time filming on set has ended, and the update comes shortly after co-star Emily Rudd (Nami) revealed she was finished as well. And according to Skylar, Netflix's One Piece gave them the opportunity to grow their acting in ways they never thought possible.

"And just like that... I'm done. Thank you One Piece for the opportunity to test myself beyond what I thought was possible. I was struggling A LOT with my mental health when I first came into this massive new chapter. I didn't really know which way was up or where I sat in the mix of all of this. But now I'm on the other side. I feel reborn as an adult. As someone who knows who he is, what he can do, and exactly where he's going," the actor shared.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Piece: Nami Actress Celebrates Time With Series in New Update | One Piece Joins Elden Ring with Terrifying Yonko Mod

A slew of co-stars commented on Skylar's post including Inaki Godoy who will play Luffy in the series and Peter Gadiot, AKA: Shanks. Netflix took over its usual filming location in Cape Town, South Africa some months ago as filming on One Piece restarted amid COVID-19. Now, it seems principal filming is finished though some reshoots could be ordered down the line. It is just a matter of time before Netflix finally gives fans a first look at the adaptation at last. And when it goes live, we can only hope Skylar's Sanji gets to take center stage at some point!

Are you excited to see how Netflix tackles One Piece? What do you hope to see from the adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.