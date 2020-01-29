Netflix’s One Piece Showrunner Breaks Silence on TV Series

Today has just been fit to bursting with One Piece news hasn’t it? With the announcement that Netflix is getting the ball rolling on the live action, ten episode adaptation of the story of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, Eiichiro Oda’s property has never been hotter. On top of the other news that was released earlier, the current showrunner for the upcoming series, Steven Maeda broke the silence on several details about the upcoming adaptation that promises to give us a brand new look into the world of the Grand Line!

Steven Maeda is no stranger to the world of television, having acted as a producer on Lost, CSI: Miami, and Lie To Me to name a few of the shows he’s helped put together. In a tweet released earlier, Maeda expressed his excitement on working on the brand new project as he also revealed that Eiichiro Oda himself will be overseeing the live action adaptation alongside him. With Oda’s watchful eye over the series, we’re sure this is giving fans of the One Piece franchise a sigh of relief over how the Netflix series will be handled.

The showrunner released the information via his Official Twitter Account, noting how the series was originally announced back in 2017 and how, much like everything else in life, it can sometimes take time to bring things to the forefront with One Piece’s live action series being no exception to the rule:

Thrilled to be working on the live-action adventures of the Straw Hat crew with the supremely talented Matt Owens, Tomorrow Studios, and Netflix. Thanks to Oda-sensei for entrusting us with his vision. @onepiecenetflix https://t.co/mTGr4R0jmT — Steven Maeda (@stevemaeda) January 29, 2020

Though little other details are known in terms of a set release date and/or the live action cast that will be bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life, we’re sure that we’ll be getting more news about this upcoming Netflix series sooner rather than later!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.