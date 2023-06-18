One Piece Fans Are Hyped for Netflix Series After First Trailer
One Piece will be making its live-action adaptation debut with Netflix later this Summer, and fans are hyped for what the new live-action series has to offer after checking out the first trailer! Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga series has taken over the world with all sorts of anime franchise releases in the decades since its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but soon fans will get to see the franchise in a whole new kind of way when it makes its live-action debut! After waiting for so long, fans finally got to see some of what this new One Piece will actually look like.
As part of Netflix's special TUDUM event in Brazil this weekend, Netflix premiered the very first trailer for the new One Piece series. This first trailer showed off how much of the East Blue saga will be coming to life (including the core Straw Hats as they join the team), and now is gearing up for its premiere later this August. Now that the new One Piece series is close to its worldwide premiere with Netflix later this Summer, fans are hyped to see what this full series can do.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the first trailer for Netflix's new One Piece series. How do you like the way it's looking so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Taking Over the World Already!
One Piece is No.1 trending Worldwide today!🔥 pic.twitter.com/y0tPwF84UE— ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) June 18, 2023
The Framework Already Exists
Buggy after getting hit with gum gum pistol in one piece live action pic.twitter.com/cQHNkMlD6E— Geo (@Geo_AW) June 17, 2023
Look at the Cast!
One Piece live-action cast at the TUDUM red carpet 📷
They're so colorful 🤩pic.twitter.com/aI0Eo0LIMG— フィラ❄️ (@philazora) June 17, 2023
What a Transformation!
Roronoa Zoro in the One Piece Live Action! pic.twitter.com/EWHN31sj4H— One Piece Tweets (@onepiecedaiIys) June 17, 2023
The Monster Trio Comes to Life!
Monster trio in the One piece live action pic.twitter.com/e7E7X3gMzR— One Piece (@onepiecepanel) June 17, 2023
Only One Way This Can Be Settled
"THE NEW ONE PIECE LIVE ACTION LOOKS AMAZING!!"— SMEEF (@smeef_) June 17, 2023
"THE NEW ONE PIECE LIVE ACTION LOOKS TERRIBLE!!" pic.twitter.com/hrBhPYMAe2
HYPE
One piece Live Action is gonna be so fucking HYPE pic.twitter.com/aQz1RUdfX8— Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars) June 17, 2023
Now That's Reaching
There's no way you can compare the One Piece live action to Dragon Ball Evolution 💀 pic.twitter.com/d3QSTaGY7S— SLO (@SLOplays) June 17, 2023
People Can Enjoy Things!
Me sitting here having enjoyed Netflix Cowboy Bebop and thinking One Piece doesn't look that bad pic.twitter.com/tMDz0UbWud— Aaron aka Mayo (@maroyasha) June 17, 2023
Let Them Cook
I WILL LET THEM COOK WITH ONE PIECE LIVE ACTION
THERE IS POTENTIAL
Best thing so far is that the cast have such good chemistry pic.twitter.com/IpBwFDRC0F— Etienne Law (@law_etienne) June 17, 2023