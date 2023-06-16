One Piece's Live Action Nami Preps Fans For Tudum

One Piece's live-action adaptation from Netflix has many questions surrounding it. At present, the streaming service has yet to reveal any footage from the series and/or announce a release date for the television show that will see franchise creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an Executive Producer. Things are looking to potentially change at this year's TUDUM event, as the actress playing the Straw Hat Nami, Emily Rudd, has a special message to fans of the shonen franchise, and newcomers to the Grand Line.

Emily Rudd has been nothing but excited in discussing the role of Nami, one of the earliest members of the Straw Hat Pirates to join Luffy on his quest of becoming the king of the pirates. The Straw Hat Shipwright was struggling with quite an issue behind the scenes when it came to hopping aboard the Going Merry, as she was working for the villain known as Aarlong. Trying to make sure that her friends and family survived the fish men's reign of terror, Nami was forced to betray Luffy and company but was eventually freed from Aarlong's clutches, thanks to Luffy. If the Netflix adaptation follows along with One Piece's anime and manga, expect some big moments for Nami.

One Piece: Nami's Setting Sail

Emily Rudd shared a new message for fans of One Piece, while also explaining what the series is to viewers who might not be familiar with Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece. Rudd confirms in the message that not only is she a big fan of the original anime series, but the anime world in general. While Nami doesn't have the ability to stretch her limbs, or any Devil Fruit powers to speak of, she remains a fundamental part of the Straw Hat Pirates to this day.

Aside from One Piece's upcoming live-action series, 2023 is a big year for the shonen franchise. The anime is continuing to tell the tale of the War For Wano Arc, while the manga is exploring the final saga of the series that is looking to bring Luffy's journey to a close. Many One Piece fans are anxious to see whether Netflix's new series will be able to escape the curse of live-action anime adaptations.

Are you excited about Netflix's live-action take on the world of the Straw Hat Pirates? Which Straw Hat are you most excited to see come to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.