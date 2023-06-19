Netflix's One Piece Reveals New Character Posters of Its Straw Hats

One Piece is now one step closer to making its live-action adaptation debut with a new series coming to Netflix later this Summer, and Netflix has dropped a much better look at the Straw Hats with some new character visuals highlighting the members of the crew! One Piece's new live-action adaptation has been in the works for the last few years, but fans have gotten very few actual looks at the new series while it was in production. That was until this past week that Netflix revealed the first full look at the new One Piece live-action series.

One Piece will be making its live-action debut with Netflix later this Summer, and fans finally got a full look at each of the new takes on the Straw Hats in motion with the first major trailer for the new series. Fans are excited to see more of the series after the first trailer revealed the first look, and now we've gotten a much closer look at Luffy and the members of the Straw Hat crew with some new character stills highlighting the core members of the cast. You can check them out below as collected by @PopCrave on Twitter:

How to Watch The Live-Action One Piece Series

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats seen in the character stills above include the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

How do you like the live-action look for One Piece's Straw Hats so far?