Netflix's One Piece Star Says Manga Creator Wouldn't Let the Show Do "Anything Wrong"

One of the biggest reveals of Netflix's TUDUM event was both the first trailer and release date for the streaming service's live-action adaptation of One Piece. While anime fans cross their fingers that this new take on the Grand Line will be able to dodge the "live action anime curse", the cast of the series could not be more excited to share their thoughts on their roles as the Straw Hat Pirates. In a recent interview, the young actor playing Monkey D. Luffy, Inaki Godoy, expanded on the role of franchise creator, Eiichiro Oda.

For those who might not be aware, the upcoming live-action series has a major ace up its sleeve in that Eiichiro Oda is acting as an Executive Producer for the live-action series. What this means is that many decisions would only be permitted if they were reviewed, and approved, by the mangaka that has been working on the shonen series for over two decades. Fans will discover just how big Oda's influence on the adaptation was on August 31st, as Netflix has confirmed that all eight episodes of the first season will hit its platform to cap off this summer.

(Photo: Netflix)

Oda Piece

In a new interview with the podcast, Sopitas, Inaki Godoy went into further detail when it came to Eiichiro Oda's influence on the upcoming live-action series, "The fact that Eiichiro Oda was involved gave me the confidence to move on and keep going because I knew he wouldn't let us do something that wasn't right."

The main cast of Straw Hats seen in the video above includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Sven Ruygrok as Cabaji, Milton Schorr as Don Krieg, Maximilian Lee Piazza as young Zoro, Audrey Cymone as Kuina, Albert Pretorius as Buchi, and Nicole Fortuin as Ririka.

Via One Piece Netflix Fan