Netflix's One Piece Episode Titles Surface Online

One Piece will soon be making its live-action adaptation debut with Netflix with a new series premiering around the world later this Summer, and the episode titles for Season 1 of the new One Piece live-action series have surfaced online! The new take on Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga franchise has been in the works since it was initially announced back in 2018, but details about its production have been kept under a tight lock and key. That is until recently as the new series is finally gearing up to premiere this August after years of bringing it all together.

One thing that had been made clear for a while through casting and other smaller details revealed over the years is that this initial outing for the One Piece live-action series on Netflix would be tackling the East Blue saga of the original manga series as Monkey D. Luffy's initial crew of Straw Hats came together. This is now even more true with the surfacing of the episode titles for the new One Piece series that highlight some of the biggest moments from the East Blue saga that fans of the original work might recognize.

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Episode Titles Revealed

The episode titles for Netflix's One Piece series are reportedly as such (importantly not in chronological order yet as listed by the WGA, and spotted by @OP_Netflix_Fan on Twitter):

Romance Dawn

The Man in the Straw Hat

Tell No Tales

The Pirates Are Coming

Eat at Baratie!

The Chef and The Chore Boy

The Girl With the Sawfish Tattoo

Worst in the East

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st, and with it confirmed to take on the East Blue Saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga, these titles provide some clues as to which events of the saga will be highlighted in particular. Each of these tease the important moments for the Straw Hat crew members before they join Luffy's Straw Hat Crew in full, but it will certainly be interesting to see how all of this material is told within eight hour long episodes in the final product.

What are you hoping to see in the new live-action take on One Piece when it premieres on Netflix later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!