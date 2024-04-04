One Piece Shares New English Dub Preview For Gear Fifth Debut

In 2023, One Piece took the world by storm not just thanks to Netflix's live-action adaptation, but thanks to the anime arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation. Transforming Monkey into a living cartoon, the Straw Hat Captain's ultimate form is one that has pulled Luffy's feet from the fire on more than one occasion. As the day approaches when Gear Fifth hits the English Dub iteration of One Piece's anime, Toei Animation has shared a new clip giving fans a peek at the highly anticipated moment.

Gear Fifth made its debut during the War For Wano, as Luffy found himself struck down during his fight against the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido. Thanks to a sneak attack from a member of the World Government's Cipher Pol, the Straw Hat Pirate was believed to have been taken down permanently. Luffy's Devil Fruit was far stronger than many had believed, secretly granting him far more powers than giving him the power to stretch his limbs and transform his fist into a giant cudgel. While this might be his ultimate transformation, the final saga might just see Luffy use Gear Fifth in some new ways in fighting against the World Government and evil swashbucklers.

One Piece: Joy Boy Arrives in The English Dub

Toei Animation shared a new look at the Gear Fifth Debut in One Piece's English Dub. Arriving on April 9th, the One Piece's English iteration will arrive as a part of its fourteenth season, Voyage fifteen. This will include episodes 1062 to 1073 of the anime adaptation.

Gear Fifth is preparing to make a return in the One Piece anime adaptation, as Luffy has come face-to-face with Rob Lucci. With the Straw Hats hitting Future Island, Dr. Vegapunk is in the sights of the World Government and Monkey will need to rely on the form for quite a bit. As the Egghead Island Arc continues, the final saga is setting the stage for the Straw Hat Pirates to sail into the sunset and for quite a few players from the shonen's past to make a comeback.

Do you think One Piece's English Dub will nail the Gear Fifth arrival on the same level as the original Japanese Dub?