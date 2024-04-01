One Piece Promo Teases the Anime's Luffy vs. Lucci Rematch

One Piece is gearing up for the rematch of a lifetime as the promo for Episode 1100 of the anime is hyping up a new fight between Luffy and Rob Lucci! The action has kicked off for the Egghead Arc as following the anime setting the stage with Dr. Vegapunk over the last few months, it's been revealed that the World Government is out to destroy his entire life's work as the scientist has researched the hidden mysteries of the Void Century. With the Marines making their move on the Future Island laboratory, Luffy has come across a major face from his past.

Rob Lucci is one of the most notable foes that Luffy has faced off against with through the series' run thus far, and while Lufy defeated him, Lucci has since rose in rank and become a deadly member of CP0. The group had been dispatched on Dr. Vegapunk's island laboratory, and they had already caused trouble by taking out Atlas. Upon seeing the aftermath, Luffy's angered to not only see Lucci again but see that the villain has hurt someone who previously fed Luffy and the others. It's leading to a massive rematch with Gear Five in tow, and you can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1100 below.

One Piece Episode 1100 Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1100 is titled "Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Drums of Liberation echo throughout Egghead! Facing Luffy's freewheeling Gear Five, Lucci awakens the madness of a wild beast. The clash between creation and destruction! The fateful confrontation sends the Future Island into a whirlpool of chaos. Premiering in Japan on Sunday, April 7th (and Saturday, April 6th internationally), One Piece Episode 1100 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead for what's coming next in the Egghead Arc.

