One Piece Unveils New Straw Hats Statues in Creator's Hometown

One Piece is currently in the throes of one of its biggest story arcs with the Wano Arc, pitting the Straw Hat Pirates against the Beast Pirates and their all powerful captain in Kaido, and it seems as if Eiichiro Oda's swashbuckling epic is getting some new statues in the creator's home town! The new statues, erected in Kumamoto, depict the Straw Hat Pirates of Tony Tony Chopper and Brook, continuing to give Oda's town more and more representation from the anime series that has been running in both manga and anime format for decades!

Chopper and Brook might not be at the forefront when it comes to the latest Wano Arc, with the likes of Luffy and Zoro mostly being the ones to bring the fight directly to Kaido and company, but they have definitely proved themselves time and time again during their tenure with the Straw Hats. Chopper specifically during this arc has been a big help when it comes to one of Kaido's aces in the hole in Queen, a swashbuckler who has been creating viruses that have put a serious damper on Luffy and company's attempts to free the people of Wano. With Chopper and Brook being added to the Straw Hat Pirates' roster of statues, we look forward to seeing how the other pirates of One Piece will be portrayed!

Twitter User New World Artur shared photos from the unveiling of the new statues for Tony Tony Chopper and Brook, two of the strangest members of the Straw Hat Pirates that have definitely pulled their weight during their time sailing the Grand Line on the Thousand Sunny:

Chopper's statue has been erected in Oda's hometown of Kumamoto! pic.twitter.com/k7G9vGi395 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 7, 2020

Bronze statue of Brook erected in Oda's hometown of Kumamoto! pic.twitter.com/IA3KMRK2VB — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 8, 2020

Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that he is seeking to end the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates within the next five years, bringing an end to Luffy's quest to become the new king of the pirates. With Oda's work schedule being legendarily difficult in comparison to even the hardest working mangaka, Eiichiro has definitely earned a break when the series takes its final bow.

