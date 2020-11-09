One Piece Gets Emotional with One of Luffy's Best Speeches Yet

Luffy has been making a lot of chaos for the Udon prison ever since his lost to Kaido in the Wano Country arc's second act, but the newest episode of the anime featured what has to be one of Luffy's best speeches in the series yet. Following the mass of chaos sparked by Big Mom and Queen's fight in previous episodes, now the prisoners left in Udon are at a loss of what to do. Torn between the hope of seeing the Akazaya Nine in action and the hopelessness of the last 20 years living under Kaido, they needed a boost.

The prisoners had completely lost all hope in the newest episode of the series because while they had seen Luffy and the samurai make some major headway against the guards, they were still at the mercy at one of Queen's plague weapons. But Luffy, being who he is, completely threw himself into this weapon in order to lift their spirits.

Episode 949 of One Piece sees the prisoners deal with the fact that chaos is erupting all over Udon. The guards are threatening to take them down and potentially do even worse to those who disobey, and they have been so beaten down that they resign themselves to working with the guards to capture Luffy and the others.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Once the plague rounds start hitting the prisoners, they lose even more hope until Luffy grabs a bunch of them and infects himself. Telling them that living off of morsels giving by others is no way to live, Luffy says they are slaves. It's true because they have become slaves to their fear, and seeing Luffy do this and take this whole weight upon himself brings them to tears.

Telling them that it doesn't matter if he's an outsider, he's here to defeat Kaido in much the same way Oden stood up to him years before. While he recognizes Oden was a powerful warrior and it was tragic that he died at Kaido's hand, he tells the prisoners that he is there to defeat Kaido once and for all. Not only that, but he wants the people of Udon to fight for themselves too.

After seeing Luffy defeat Babanuki in a quick fashion, the prisoners then decide to revolt and Udon prison has been officially conquered. This means that the final battle against Kaido will be even more intense with this major faction as part of Luffy's forces. What did you think of Luffy's speech? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!