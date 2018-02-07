‘One Piece’ Spoilers Reveal Luffy’s New Gear Fourth Form

Right now, it looks like Luffy needs a power-up and fast. If you are caught up with One Piece, then you know the manga has the Straw Hat in a bad spot. The hero has been fighting Katakuri for awhile, and it looks like Luffy is close to tapping out.

So, you can see why it is a real good thing Luffy is about to get that power-up. New spoilers for the manga have revealed his new Gear Fourth technique, and it sounds – well – hilarious.

Obviously, spoilers below!

Over on Reddit, reported spoilers for One Piece‘s next chapter have gone live, and they have the fandom buzzing. The summaries for chapter 894 describe how Luffy’s waning fight with Katakuri is going, and they do not bode well for the hero.

The spoilers explain that Luffy continues to fight Katakuri with little luck. He does manage to get some solid hits on the Sweet Commander, but the chapter ends with Luffy on the ropes. Katakuri asks if Luffy has given it his all already, but fans know better than to think the Straw Hat would give up so easily.

If the summaries are right, One Piece will charge up Luffy with a new Gear Fourth technique. The hero gets back to his feet and activates ‘Gear Fourth: Snakeman”, a move which fans have yet to see.

So far, One Piece has shown Luffy unlock two variations of the Gear Fourth form. The first was introduced when Luffy fought Doflamingo, and the transformation made him extra bouncy. Tankman was the second form to debut during Luffy’s fight with Charlotte Cracker, and it fortified the captain’s body with Busoshoku Haki. Right now, there’s no telling what Snakeman will look like, but fans have their guesses, and some of the involve Luffy getting a forked Haki tongue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you ready for Luffy’s new form? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!