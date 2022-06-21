One Piece Introduces New Kozuki Clan Member

The War For Wano has come to a close, and while the battle against Kaido and his Beast Pirates might have ended, the Shonen series by Eiichiro Oda is still dropping some major revelations as the future of the isolated nation is slated to change for the better. With One Piece slated to go on a hiatus for several weeks, giving Oda time to prepare for what is being billed as the "final arc" of the series, a new member of the Oden family has been revealed and it definitely threw a number of fans for a loop.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1053, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

One of the members of the Wano resistance was the mysterious masked man known as Tengu, who had assisted the Straw Hat Pirates in their titanic fight against the ruthless tyrants that were holding the country in their thrall. Taking off his mask while talking with Nico Robin, Tengu reveals himself to be none other than Kozuki Sukiyaki, the father of Oden and the grandfather to Momonosuke. With Robin being shocked by his reveal, the Straw Hat wonders if Sukiyaki will reveal his secret to Momo, with Tengu responding that it's a secret that he'll continue to hold to close to his chest:

"I have no intention of telling him, although perhaps the Vassals are aware. I am the very man who allowed Orochi to seize control over the land of Wano. How Could I dare go public and declare my survival? By the time I finally escaped from this room with my life intact, Oden had died and Wano has terribly changed. I thought of committing Seppuku, right on the spot..."

Before he continued his tale, Nico Robin asks the father of Oden if an ancient weapon is still within the borders of Wano, with Sukiyaki confirming that "Pluton" is in fact still in the isolated nation, perhaps sowing the seeds for another journey for the Straw Hats to undertake.

What do you think of this revelation within the world of Wano?