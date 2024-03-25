One Piece Cosplay Goes Royal With Princess Vivi

One Piece has introduced some many memorable characters throughout the years, and one awesome cosplay is helping remind fans as to how much of an impact Princess Vivi had on Luffy and the Straw Hats! One Piece might have seen a few Straw Hats joining the crew over the series' lengthy run, but some of the biggest impacts have been left by characters who did not actually join the crew in full. This includes recent notable characters like Yamato, and most likely the most well known, Princess Vivi during the events of the Alabasta Saga in One Piece's early days.

First introduced as a member of Baroque Works before asking Luffy and the others for help, Vivi had such an impact on the Straw Hats that she was actually invited to be a member of the crew. She unfortunately had to deny it in order to remain in Alabasta and help her kingdom, but she's been such a mainstay ever since that fans are still hoping she joins the crew someday. Helping keep Vivi at the forefront of many fans' minds is awesome tributes to her such as the great cosplay from artist margeannebutterstick on TikTok. Check it out:

What's Next for Vivi in One Piece?

We'll be seeing much more of Princess Vivi in One Piece's future, actually. Not only will she play a prominent role in the upcoming release of Netflix's One Piece live-action series when it takes on the Alabasta saga with Season 2, but she is one of the characters who we will be seeing much more of when the anime continues to explore the events of the Egghead Arc. One Piece: Egghead Arc is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll and Netflix, so it's the best time to catch up with everything going down.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

