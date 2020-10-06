One Piece Brings Queen's Devil Fruit Out in New Episode

✖

One Piece's newest episode reached a new level of intensity in the Udon prison as Queen unleashed the full power of his Devil Fruit. Although Luffy initially intended to use Queen's deadly Sumo Inferno game as a way to train his Haki and grow stronger for the rematch against Kaido, things had taken a turn for the worst when it was revealed that Eustass Kid and Killer were captured. Now Luffy's execution is based on whether or not Kid and Killer can survive their torture, but if that wasn't trouble enough, Big Mom finally arrives at Udon in the newest episode.

With Big Mom tearing her way into the Udon prison in search of red bean soup (as lied to by Chopper as a way of rescuing Luffy), she's suddenly stopped by Queen. He's not only angry at the fact that she's there, but is seemingly more upset by the fact that she has come to eat the red bean soup that he likes. So Queen goes into action with his Devil Fruit ability.

Episode 944 of the series sees Big Mom suddenly crash through the iron gates of Udon, and powered by her hunger, she easily makes a path through all of the guards and things in her way. Queen, angered at the interruption, then refuses to back down and thus begins to use his Devil Fruit ability that transforms into into a giant Brachiosaurus.

Although it's yet to be fully explained in the anime, Queen's Devil Fruit (like many of the other prehistoric Zoan Devil Fruits that we have seen throughout the Wano Country arc thus far) is the Dragon-Dragon Fruit. It's the Brachiosaurus model, and will most likely make Queen a powerful opponent. Though it's admittedly tough to see how strong by the end of the newest episode, however, as Queen is taken down by a single strike from Big Mom.

Then again, Queen is one of Kaido's Lead Performers so it's likely that he'll be getting back up pretty shortly after this cliffhanger. But what do you think? How did you feel seeing Queen's Devil Fruit power in action? Did you expect to see him transform into a dinosaur too? How strong do you think he'll be with this power? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!