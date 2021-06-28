One Piece Cosplay Readies Rebecca for Battle

✖

One awesome One Piece cosplay has readied Rebecca for battle once more! Just like many of the heroines that Monkey D. Luffy and the other Straw Hats had crossed paths with over the course of their journey so far, Rebecca made a major impact on the series as a whole. The Dressrosa arc was previously one of the longest arcs of the series to date (before the current Wano arc, of course), and it was because it had a lot packed into its events that needed to be resolved before it was all over.

At the center of much of it was Rebecca. Introduced to the series when Luffy had entered a gladiatorial tournament to fight for the Flame-Flame Fruit, it was revealed through the arc that Rebecca not only had ties to the King but that her story was basically the emotional core of that entire arc. She made quite a splash upon her debut thanks to her unique gladiator look as well, and now this look has come to life thanks to artist @samichuuu on Instagram! Check it out and get ready for the fight with Rebecca below:

Little did we know back then, but the effects of the Dressrosa arc arc still being felt in the current events of the Wano Country arc. Like many of the smaller arcs of the series, it was merely a building block for an even bigger conflict coming later. This includes Rebecca in the mix as well. Because while she might not be a part of the current conflict, she played a small part in what's to come after when Luffy and the others finally make their way out of Wano.

The last time we had seen Rebecca and her father, they had attended the Reverie with the rest of the World Government. It was here that they had decided to not only dissolve the Seven Warlords system, but also make some major changes that we have yet to see because Luffy and the others have been so isolated. There's even a good chance we'll see characters like Rebecca again once all of that falls into place too, but only series creator Eiichiro Oda knows!

What did you think of Rebecca when she first made her debut in One Piece? Where does she rank among your favorite heroines in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! If you wanted to check out One Piece for yourself, it's currently streaming new episodes with Crunchyroll and Funimation and releasing new manga chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.