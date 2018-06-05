‘One Piece’ Finally Catches Up With Vivi At The Reverie

Vivi Nefertari is one of One Piece‘s fan-favorite heroines, and readers are always glad to see her. The princess of Alabasta may be busy helping her rather rule their land, but she’s back in action these days. And, as fans just saw, she’s out there spreading the Straw Hat gospel when she can.

Not long ago, the latest chapter of One Piece went live, and the update was a big one. Not only did the release confirm another big treasure is hiding in the Grand Line, but it let fans meet more attendees at the Reverie meeting. Of course, Vivi was there to represent Alabasta, but the girl wasn’t alone.

As the chapter revealed, Vivi was quick to take another royal under her wing. After Dressrosa’s lady in waiting found herself accosted by fans, Vivi stepped in to offer the girl a respite.

Naturally, Vivi couldn’t help but gush over Rebecca and her mini bodyguard. The duo talked at length about the debut they owed Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, and it didn’t take long for another friend to appear.

“Coming into this Reverie, I didn’t think that I’d meet anybody here who I could take about Luffy with,” Rebecca told Vivi before the Alabasta princess chimed in.

“Since they don’t wat to be heroes, they’ve gotten a bad name because of the reputation that comes with having a bounty, but I know that they’re still the same as they’ve always been.”

Oh, and the Mermaid Princess couldn’t help but share her love for Luffy. As soon as Shirahoshi heard the girls chatting about the Straw Hat captain, the trio couldn’t help but praise the pirate for his selfless deeds.

