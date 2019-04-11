‘One Piece’ Finally Revisits Rebecca

It has been awhile, but One Piece is making good on its promise to revisit a fan-favorite heroine. A new arc is moving into play, and it is playing nice with a girl audiences will remember well.

So, if you have been missing Rebecca, then worry no more. The heroine is back, and she is doing better than ever.

Recently, One Piece episode 879 revisited Rebecca. The former Dressrosa crown princess has been living a quieter life as a lady-in-waiting for the royal family. After giving up her title, Rebecca has kept a low profile, but she is back to shake up the Reverie arc.

This episode sees Rebecca take part in the Dressrosa-Prodence Kingdom convoy to a massive meeting of world powers. Things go awry when the boat is attacked by pirates, but Koby manages to stop the ambush with the help of the Marines.

Of course, this mean two supporters of Luffy are put in close quarters, and it doesn’t take them long to figure each other out. They begin to talk about Luffy’s recent accomplishments and win over Big Mom in secret. Rebecca is happy to find someone who knows how kind Luffy is, and Koby is more than happy to share his story.

For fans who have forgotten Rebecca, they will need to check out the Dressrosa arc to refresh their memory. Fans met Rebecca when she was trying to get the Mera Mera no Mi, and Luffy learns the crown princess is at odds with Doflamingo. The crew agrees to dismantle the villain’s grasp over the country, but Rebecca chooses to leave her royal status behind by gifting it to her sister Viola. Now, the girl is helping Viola prepare to take over for their grandfather, and it seems Reverie will be her first test.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

