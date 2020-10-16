One Piece Cosplay Brings Rebecca to the Fight

✖

One Piece has occasionally introduced a few key princesses over the course of Monkey D. Luffy's journey, and now one cosplay has tapped into the power of one of these princesses, Rebecca, and brings her to the fight in the same manner she fought during the Dressrosa arc. The Dressrosa arc is one of the longest in the series overall as it capitalizes on a ton of build up from several different arcs leading up to it. It had many different pieces moving all at the same time, and one of the most compelling saw Luffy enter a huge tournament to win the Flame-Flame Fruit.

During this tournament Luffy met Rebecca, a gladiator who was also fighting in the tournament with the hopes of winning the powerful Devil Fruit. She even tries to betray Luffy at one point, but it was with this that we learned of her true intentions and origins. And over the course of the arc we saw Rebecca really defend herself and others as the Dressrosa arc got even more intense.

Now artist @monkey_d_lussy (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has brought Rebecca to the fight with a take on Rebecca's gladiator armor when we're first introduced to her during the Dressrosa saga. It was a fan favorite look for the princess, and now cosplay has given it a whole new shine! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lnssy (@monkey_d_lussy) on Sep 29, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Rebecca, along with the other princesses Luffy met in the series thus far, recently returned to the series during the Reverie arc. This arc served to continue building the world of the series as a whole, and showed just how important Rebecca and the other princesses are in terms of the global scale. Seeing as how Luffy made an impact with this many people making the decisions for the royal government, this could be a sign of the winds swinging in Luffy's favor going forward.

What did you think of Rebecca during the events of One Piece's Dressrosa arc? Where does she rank among the princesses Luffy has helped over the course of the series thus far? Are you hoping to see her in action in the series someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!