One Piece Gives Black Adam a Fight With Weekend Box Office Report

One Piece is back in theaters stateside, and it hasn't felt this good seeing Luffy in ages. As always, the pirate and his Straw Hat crew are sailing the Grand Line, but their latest movie takes them on some wild turns. And thanks to fans, the movie's weekend box office gave Black Adam a big fight.

To start, opening day for One Piece: Red saw the anime movie knock Black Adam from its top spot on the domestic charts. The numbers revealed Luffy's new film edged out Dwayne Johnson's superhero feature to become the top-grossing movie domestically on Friday, November 4th. The film brought in $4.7 million USD upon opening, and that total is nothing to laugh at.

The Weekend Totals Combined

As for the entire weekend, Black Adam did climb back to the top spot as reports today revealed. The DC movie earned $18.5 million which gives it a total box office gross of $137.7 million. This weekend total pushed One Piece: Red to second place as the movie earned $9.4 million in the United States which totally trounces the franchise's last movie gross stateside.

After all, One Piece: Stampede was hardly shown in the United States. The 2019 feature was screened in only 504 theaters but still managed to earn $1.3 million. So with a wider release on hand, One Piece: Red managed to multiply its gross by quite a bit.

If you haven't had the chance to watch One Piece: Red, you can still catch the movie in theaters nationwide. To date, the movie has grossed over $160 million USD globally, and that total has helped Luffy break all sorts of record. Not only is One Piece: Red the franchise's highest-grossing movie to date, but it is also the 12th highest-grossing Japanese film in history.

What do you think about this opening update?