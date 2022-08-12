One Piece: Red Film Book Reveals The Red-Haired Pirates of Shanks





One Piece: Red is bringing back Red-Haired Shanks for a potential confrontation with his mentee, Monkey D. Luffy. With Shanks' daughter, Uta, also set to play a prominent role in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, Shanks will also be sailing the Grand Line with his Red-Haired Pirates. Now, a new movie booklet not only gives us new sketches of these pirates from Eiichiro Oda, but also details their identities and roles as part of Shanks' crew.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the sketches and breakdowns of the Red-Haired Pirates, with the former mentor to Luffy being the first Red-Haired Pirate in the book that will be featured as a part of One Piece: Red's theatrical release:

According to the Film RED booklet, being a Conqueror's haki user, Shanks is also referred to as an "Observation-killer" (kenbun-goroshi), as through aura control he stops his opponents from peering into the future pic.twitter.com/HWhongW0kw — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

