One Piece: Red Film Book Reveals The Red-Haired Pirates of Shanks

By Evan Valentine


One Piece: Red is bringing back Red-Haired Shanks for a potential confrontation with his mentee, Monkey D. Luffy. With Shanks' daughter, Uta, also set to play a prominent role in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, Shanks will also be sailing the Grand Line with his Red-Haired Pirates. Now, a new movie booklet not only gives us new sketches of these pirates from Eiichiro Oda, but also details their identities and roles as part of Shanks' crew.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the sketches and breakdowns of the Red-Haired Pirates, with the former mentor to Luffy being the first Red-Haired Pirate in the book that will be featured as a part of One Piece: Red's theatrical release:

Benn Beckman

Yassop - "Chaser"

Lucky Roux

Monster The Monkey

Bonk Punch

Limejuice

Hongo

Building Snake

Howling Gab

