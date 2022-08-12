One Piece: Red Film Book Reveals The Red-Haired Pirates of Shanks
One Piece: Red is bringing back Red-Haired Shanks for a potential confrontation with his mentee, Monkey D. Luffy. With Shanks' daughter, Uta, also set to play a prominent role in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, Shanks will also be sailing the Grand Line with his Red-Haired Pirates. Now, a new movie booklet not only gives us new sketches of these pirates from Eiichiro Oda, but also details their identities and roles as part of Shanks' crew.
Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the sketches and breakdowns of the Red-Haired Pirates, with the former mentor to Luffy being the first Red-Haired Pirate in the book that will be featured as a part of One Piece: Red's theatrical release:
According to the Film RED booklet, being a Conqueror's haki user, Shanks is also referred to as an "Observation-killer" (kenbun-goroshi), as through aura control he stops his opponents from peering into the future pic.twitter.com/HWhongW0kw— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Benn Beckman
Benn Beckman is very strong and agile and combining his rifle with his haki, his bullets swiftly penetrate his opponents. Even a logia like Kizaru couldn't oppose him when held at gunpoint. Though he is always cool-headed, he is also said to be a playboy that loves women pic.twitter.com/3cBPVmtKth— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Yassop - "Chaser"
Yasopp's sniping skills are first-class, for which he earned the nickname "Chaser", capable of hitting 100 targets out of 100 shots. He uses observation haki, just like his son pic.twitter.com/k67C18WWIE— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Lucky Roux
Lucky Roux is the cook of the Red-Haired Pirates, who fights by using his big body like a bowling ball and using haki. Despite his chubbiness, he has strong legs that make him very agile. He's always very happy, but he's not particularly good with women pic.twitter.com/mjt3oxrIBA— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Monster The Monkey
Monster is an executive of the Red Hair Pirates and just as strong in battle as the other executives, even if he isn't a human. He is also highly intelligent and able to understand human emotions, ready to put his life on the line for others pic.twitter.com/CdXvOYQEEY— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Bonk Punch
Bonk Punch is one of the oldest members of the crew, who fights together in combination with Monster in battle. Together with Monster, they form the current musician duo of the Red-Haired Pirates pic.twitter.com/Pa4RCNNCGZ— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Limejuice
Limejuice is someone who fights with weapons that give electric discharges, like the electric bat he carries. He can use Geppo akin to Sanji's Sky Walk to attack from the skies pic.twitter.com/GALXP121aH— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Hongo
Hongo is the doctor of the Red-Haired Pirates and an excellent surgeon with great knowledge of medicine and technology. He is really good at disassembling machines pic.twitter.com/4FK5YQYRz9— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Building Snake
Building Snake is the navigator of the Red Hair Pirates and someone who fights with a "Two Sword Juggling Style", doing tricky moves like an acrobat would. He's been distantly looking over both Luffy and Uta's growth— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022
Image pic.twitter.com/07ntQOYBBQ
Howling Gab
Howling Gab fights by somehow firing a laser roar out of his mouth that cuts through enemies. Despite his strength, he's actually very kind at heart. He hates bugs and ghosts pic.twitter.com/V1Hi8vVkFj— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022