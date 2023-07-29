One Piece Live Action's Sanji Talks Wild Fight Scenes

While next month might see One Piece's anime introduce Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation, this might not be the biggest event for the Straw Hat Pirates. Netflix is releasing the first season of One Piece's live-action series on August 31st. With the likes of Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, and Jacon Gibson Romero taking on the roles of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Usopp, the young actor Taz Skylar recently discussed the wild lengths he took in bringing Sanji to life.

Skylar confirmed, while chatting with Games Radar+, that he performed his own stunts and went into detail about the lengths that he took to bring Sanji to life, "I did absolutely every single one of my own kicks in the show. There is no CGI on my leg, and my stunt double was my trainer, and was very enthusiastically cheering me from the side. He was with me throughout every step of it, and I had various other trainers. Early in the process, I decided that it was going to be… I wanted to do everything. Like, it was very much one of those jobs that if I was in for a penny, I was in for a pound. And we started with two hours a day of training when I got to South Africa. I was already training with a friend of mine here who's a taekwondo black belt. And then when I got to South Africa, we started with like two hours a day of training. It was evident it wasn't going to be enough, because I didn't really have any sort of martial arts background. I had an athletic background, but not a martial arts."

The Straw Hat Chef Rises

Taz then explained the dedication and commitment he exhibited when it came to portraying the Straw Hat Chef, "And two hours wasn't going to be enough. We upped it to four, four hours wasn't going to be enough. We upped it to five, but then that got quite difficult, because there wasn't enough trainers to train me for five hours. So, I flew my original trainer over from London, who stayed with me for about four months in South Africa in a separate Airbnb. And he would just tag team, so the stunt trainers including my double would train for as many hours as they were available and could dedicate to me, and then Donnie, which was my other trainer's name, would tag team, he would continue training me literally until the place closed, and it was like that day in and day out."

