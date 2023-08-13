One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Future Island Makeover

One Piece is now in the midst of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series with the newest chapters hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight the Straw Hats' latest makeovers with Nico Robin's new look for the Future Island arc! The first new island Luffy and the Straw Hats landed on after leaving Wano Country's shores was Egghead, which also happened to be the island featuring the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk's secret laboratory. It was here the Straw Hats saw everything the scientist had been working on, and were impressed at just how futuristic it all was.

They each got a new science based suit makeover for the Dr. Vegapunk laboratory arc, and are now in the midst of the World Government's crosshairs as a major new conspiracy has kicked off for Luffy's first real adventure as an Emperor. Each of the Straw Hats are cooler looking than ever before in the new Future Island arc gear, and now artist @N9Am42 on Twitter has gone viral with fans for bringing Nico Robin's Egghead makeover for the Future Island arc to life through some perfect cosplay! Check it out:

How to Check Out One Piece

If you wanted to go and read ahead in the One Piece manga to see what's going with Luffy and the others right now, you can now find the latest three chapters completely for free (and the entire backlog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. With the One Piece manga now in the midst of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series, now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened so far and get ready to see how it all comes to an end.

If you wanted to catch up with the current events of the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

