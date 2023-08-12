One Piece on Ice Video Shows off Sanji's Skills

2023 is arguably the biggest year for One Piece in recent memory. With the swashbuckling shonen recently giving Monkey D. Luffy his Gear 5 transformation in the anime adaptation and Netflix releasing the live-action adaptation on August 31st, there's another big performance that is taking place in Japan as we speak. One Piece on Ice recently began its first performances, and the show hasn't just given anime fans a look at its entire cast in costume, but has shown off Sanji's skills in the ice rink.

For those who want to know more about the first time that the Straw Hat Pirates have hit the ice, One Piece on Ice is currently starting its show in Yokohama Japan from August 11th to the 13th, with follow-up performances taking place on September 2nd and 3rd in Nagoya's Dolphins Arena. Translating the events of the Alabasta Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates that will be featured include Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Tony Tony Chopper. On the flip side, the villains that will be making appearances include Crocodile, Miss All Sunday (Aka Nico Robin), and various other members of Baroqueworks. At present, the performances have yet to state whether One Piece on Ice will come to North America.

One Piece on Ice: Sanji's Skills

The live-action performance featuring the Straw Hat Pirates released a look at its main heroes and villains, with a number of the ice-skating actors having won a number of awards in the past, including Olympic medals. Sanji specifically is played by skater Koshiro Shimada, who has won medals at the Bavarian Open, Japan Nationals, and World Junior Champions to name a few. Considering that Sanji is well-known for his devastating kicks, it seems as though Shimada definitely understood the assignment.

Alabasta recently made a big return to One Piece's manga, thanks to Eiichiro Oda taking readers back to see what happened to King Cobra. With the demise of the Alabasta ruler, shonen fans bore witness to the introduction of Imu, the mastermind behind the Five Elders and the World Government. While not yet confirmed, Luffy and his crew might be taking on Imu as the big bad of the series when all is said and done.

Would you love to see this Shonen performance make its way to North America?