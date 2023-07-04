One Piece Hypes Egghead Arc With Special Trailer

One Piece is celebrating everything that has happened in the Egghead Arc so far with a special new trailer showing off the manga in a cool new way! Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga series has officially kicked off the Final Saga of its run overall, and the first major arc of this final phase of the series has come with some massive reveals already making huge changes to what we've seen thus far. This began with Luffy and the Straw Hats meeting the elusive Dr. Vegapunk and landing on his secret island laboratory full of wild experiments.

One Piece has hit shelves in Japan with the first major volume of the manga for the Egghead Arc, and One Piece is going all out for this new release with a special new trailer showcasing a stylish new take on Egghead. Featuring the song "Future Island" as performed by the V-Tuber Mori Calliope, the trailer for One Piece Volume 106 brings a nostalgic look to all of the wild visuals fans have seen with Dr. Vegapunk's island so far. You can check out the special trailer for One Piece Volume 106 below:

One Piece: What Is the Egghead Arc?

One Piece's Egghead Arc is the first major arc of the Final Saga of the series overall. Living up to the promise of the grand finale now being set up, the arc has not only revealed what Dr. Vegapunk has been developing for the World Government, but also revealed that he's uncovered a much bigger conspiracy than ever expected. Luffy and the Straw Hats have been thrown right into the center of the chaos like always, but they aren't the only crew that has dealt with some wild circumstances since leaving the Wano Country's shores.

One Piece is currently in the middle of a hiatus for the Summer while series creator Eiichiro Oda recovers from a surgery, but that also means there is plenty of time to catch up with the manga. You can find the three most recent chapters of the One Piece manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the rest of the series' back catalog with a paid monthly subscription).

