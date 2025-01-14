One Piece Season 2 Adds More Actors To Its Villainous Roster

Netflix’s One Piece came out of the gates running at full tilt, becoming a worldwide phenomenon as countless new viewers learned about Monkey D. Luff and his quest to become the king of the pirates for the first time. As production for season two continues, word on major new casting has arrived online when it comes to the villainous side of the Grand Line’s equation. While villainous anime icons like Mr. 3 and Crocodile have already found their actors, a new actor has arrived to join Baroqueworks and two actors will be taking on the role of characters that give Dragon Ball’s Vegito a run for his money in the fusion department.

To start, Sophia Anne Caruso of Beetlejuice and The School For Good And Evil fame has been cast as Miss Goldenweek. For those unfamiliar, Goldenweek, aka Marianne, has the power to hypnotize opponents using her paints and can effectively control targets by throwing a coat of paint onto them. Much like Mr. 3, Marianne encounters the Straw Hats on the island known as Little Garden, which not only is populated by prehistoric residents but two larger-than-life giants to boot. On the Drum Island side of the equation, Mark Penwill of Catch Me a Killer and Anton David Jeftha of Legacy will be taking on the roles of Chess and Kuromarimo. The villainous pair works for Wapol and have a technique that allows them to fuse into a terrifying opponent, with no fusion dance required.

One Piece Season 2: The Cast So Far

If you want a refresher on which actors will be bringing some of the Grand Line’s biggest heroes and villains to life in season two, here’s a handy breakdown of the live-action cast. The new actors joining the cast include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Crocodile, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Of course, the season one Straw Hat Pirates will all be making a comeback and are planning to be joined by Tony Tony Chopper. Chopper, for those who might not know, arrives as a part of the Drum Island Arc and eventually joins the main crew of the series. While we’ve witnessed many big names being cast as heroes and villains alike for the upcoming season two, Tony Tony has yet to be cast. During one preview video however, One Piece fans did take note that it appears Chopper will be a CG character.

