Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Reportedly Wraps Filming

It’s been over a year since the first season of Netflix’s live-action One Piece took the internet by storm. It quickly became the most successful live-action series adapting an anime manga franchise so far. OPLA was the most-watched show on Nextlix in the second half of 2023. Two weeks after its release date, Eiichiro Oda confirmed the series has been renewed for a second season. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is the Executive Director of the show and has been closely supervising every detail to deliver the best series possible.

The filming was done in Cape Town, and recent updates suggest it’s been wrapped up. The cast and crew had a celebration party in Cape Town. Natalie Walsh, a stuntwoman and actress from Cape Town, shared a picture with three fellow stuntmen and choreographers on her Instagram story: Nathan Barris, Shaun Verth, and Mcrae Douglas. The caption reads, “Wrap party vibes let’s gooooo.” While no official announcement has been made, the wrap-up was celebrated for most of the key roles (most likely excluding the main cast). The filming officially began in June 2024 and was already expected to end in December, so it’s right on schedule. However, the new season won’t be released until late 2025. The season will cover arcs from both the East Blue and the Arabasta Sagas.

The One Piece live-action team celebrated with a wrap party yesterday! It seems filming for Season 2 is officially done! pic.twitter.com/JdauZwjXdx — Pew (@pewpiece) December 15, 2024

What To Expect From Netflix’s One Piece Season 2?

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs. Despite the initial belief, the series confirmed it will adapt the Arasbasta Arc in Season 3. This will allow Netflix to stay faithful to the manga without excluding many key moments and characters. The first season ends on a cliffhanger as we see a mysterious man burning Luffy’s wanted poster. His identity will be revealed in the upcoming season, which may be surprising, but for One Piece loyalists, he’s a fan-favorite character.

Additionally, the Straw Hats are making their way to the Grand Line and will face greater threats than ever. We will meet a lot of the new characters, including one who will join the crew. Oda already teased in the announcement video that the crew will need a doctor. And this doctor happens to be one of the show’s most beloved characters. Not only that, but we will soon find out more about the King of the Pirates. While the live-action follows the main story of the manga, it has considerable changes. Hence, there’s no guarantee the scenes will play out exactly as Oda initially envisioned.

H/T: @missnataliewalsh on Instagram, YouTube, @pewpiece on X