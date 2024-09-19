Netflix's One Piece Star Teases Season Two's Release Date

Netflix's One Piece has sparked plenty of buzz over the past few days. Thanks to Geeked Week, the live-action adaptation has been put on center stage ahead of season two. One Piece kicked off production on season two back in July, and actor Jeff Ward just took fans on a special set visit to tease what's next. And by the end of the feature, our very own Buggy the Clown hinted at when season two will go live.

The update comes courtesy of the video above as Ward takes fans through the One Piece set. From a number of clever easter eggs to a preview of Drum Island, the clip has it all. Ward goes on to wrap the video with a passing line about One Piece season two and its release date.

"Now, I'll see you all in 20--," Ward shares, but of course, his line is bleeped. Netflix did not want to out the release window just yet, but if you can read lips, the sentence is easy enough to finish.

When Will One Piece Season 2 Go Live?

Ward's mouth may be covered by a censor bar, but his facial expression is easy to make out. From the movement of his jawline, you can tell the actor is saying 2025. No other year would make the actor's face move this way while speaking, so now, we are just waiting on Netflix to confirm what Ward shared.

Of course, a 2025 release date is hardly surprising. Reports have long hinted at the release window for One Piece season two. The live-action series made its debut in late 2023, and before that, the One Piece cast was filming in South Africa throughout 2022. From production to premiere, it took just over a year for One Piece season one to go live. With the show back on set for season two, the timeline adds up for a launch in 2025.

What to Expect From One Piece Season 2

As for what One Piece season two has in store, the live-action adaptation has a lot on its plate. Series creator Eiichiro Oda narrowed down the show's focus earlier this year as he walked fans through its season two arcs. We known One Piece will bring Loguetown to life when it returns, and it will take fans through the Drum Island arc. This means the Alabasta saga will not kick off in full in season two, but we will meet a number of its main characters. From Vivi to Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper, a slew of major characters will be brought to life in season two.

And recently, we learned who will be playing several of these main characters. Lera Abova, a Russian actress, has been asked to fill the role of Nico Robin. Joe Manganiello will oversee the role of Crocodile while Charithra Chandran plays Vivi. So far, no word has been given on Chopper's actor or his design for season two, but we know about his mentors. Kureha will be played by Katey Sagal, and as for Dr. Hiruluk, Mark Harelik will step in to play the former thief.

What do you think about this One Piece teaser? Are you excited for season two? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.