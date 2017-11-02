One Piece Gets Shoutout from Thor's Taika Waititi

✖

Taika Watiti entered into the world of comic book movies with his take on the world of Marvel's resident Thunder God via Thor: Ragnarok, with the prolific director set to return for the fourth installment of the series in Thor: Love And Thunder. While this isn't the first time that Waititi has been seen giving a major shout out to the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, it seems as if the Marvel director isn't scared to repeatedly wear a sweater that pays homage to the creation of Eiichiro Oda that debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump decades ago with One Piece.

Waititi was originally set to enter into the world of anime via his live-action adaptation of the legendary property, Akira, which to this day is still regarded as one of the most influential animated films of all time. Though the movie has been put on indefinite hiatus, with many wondering if Taika will one day return to lend his talents to the world of Kaneda and Tetsuo, Akira has recently been in the news a lot with this year's Tokyo Summer Olympic games, which held more than a few comparisons to the psychic story created by Katsuhiro Otomo.

Reddit User Kathy Drooronoa shared Waititi having a ball, wearing a wanted sweater for the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, who is still journeying across the seas of the Grand Line in an attempt to become the next king of the pirates in the world created by Eiichiro Oda:

Currently, Waititi is continuing to work on Thor: Love And Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster getting her shot at wielding Mjolnir and becoming the new Thor. With Christian Bale confirmed to be playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming movie, it is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the pages of One Piece running today, Luffy and his friends are battling against the Beast Pirates, ruthless swashbucklers that have taken over the isolated nation known as Wano. With Monkey losing his initial battle against the Beast Pirate captain Kaido, the Straw Hats are going to need some serious assistance in freeing the borders of Wano Country.

What do you think of Taika Waititi's shout-out to the Grand Line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of One Piece.