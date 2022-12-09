One Piece Earns Glowing Review From Spanish Soccer Royalty

The World Cup has found unique ways of adding anime in the proceedings, with the creator of the soccer anime, Blue Lock, helping to design the uniforms for Japan's football team. While not currently playing the World Cup, one player has united anime and soccer once again via a big recommendation for One Piece, the series by Eiichiro Oda that many consider to be one of the greatest anime of all time. While the player might be retired, his reputation in the game has made him a legend.

Gerard Pique hails from Barcelona, Spain originally, spending his career playing for his home team, along with the Manchester United. While there have been plenty of anime that have been focused on various sports, including the likes of volleyball in Haikyu, basketball in Slam Dunk, boxing in Hajime no Ippo, and countless others, Blue Lock has been one of the biggest new sports anime this year and focuses on the sport of soccer. Blue Lock itself introduces a unique twist to the game of soccer, assembling some of Japan's fictional finest and presenting them with an opportunity to become the best, but if they can't overcome the "Blue Lock program", they'll no longer be able to play the game for the rest of their lives.

Luffy Pique

Taking to his Official Twitter Account, Gerard took the opportunity to share with his fans that he believes that "One Piece is a work of art", as the Shonen series has become a fan-favorite thanks to Eiichiro Oda working diligently on the story of the Straw Hat Pirates for over two decades:

One Piece es una obra de arte. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) December 7, 2022

One Piece hasn't given Luffy and his friends much of an opportunity to sit back and test their skills on a sports' field in either its anime or its manga, as the War For Wano continues on the small screen and the Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga. Considering the Devil Fruit powers and skills that make up the Straw Hats, they would be a threat to be reckoned with if they were ever to form a soccer team.

Do you consider One Piece to be a work of art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.