One Piece Preview Teases Marco's Wano Arrival

One Piece is teasing Marco the Phoenix's big arrival on Wano with the preview for the next episode of the anime! After much anticipation, the War on Onigashima is now in full swing. Luffy and the Straw Hats have separated as they make their way deeper into the island, and while some of the rebel forces have managed to stay hidden, Luffy and Zoro have made a big mess of things already and drawn the attention of Kaido's Beasts Pirates forces. But that's not all they have to worry about either as Big Mom's Charlotte Family has been trying to get to the island as well.

After failing to make it through Wano's rough outer waters earlier in the arc (which led to Big Mom being knocked unconscious and amnesiac for a brief period), it seems like the Charlotte Family is attempting to make their way into the island once more with the next episode of the series. But as the preview for the episode teases, a major ally will be arriving on the scene as Marco the Phoenix shows up to face off against them. You can check out Toei Animation's preview for Episode 988 in the video above!

Episode 988 of One Piece's anime is titled "Reinforcements Arrive! The Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates!" and as the title suggests, there are reinforcements coming to the War at Onigashima. Unfortunately for Luffy and the rebel forces, this applies to both sides of the conflict as the preview reveals that both Marco and the Charlotte Family are nearing the battle with this next episode of the series. Marco's arrival, however, is definitely surprising.

The last time we had seen Marco, he was watching over Whitebeard's former village. We still have no idea why he decided to come to Wano in this particular instance, and while his being there means another powerful addition to the ally forces, it certainly raises more questions for whenever the dust of this fight finally settles. Then again, this is something we'll see play out over the course of this next episode and beyond.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Marco the Phoenix come to the battle in Wano? What do you think he's doing there in this country? What do you hope to see him do as the War at Onigashima continues?