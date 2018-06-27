‘One Piece’ Will Reportedly Enter [SPOILER] This Week

These days, One Piece is making a heavy run for top manga. The manga has gone through changes over the years, but Eiichiro Oda has a firm grip on his vision for the ‘Reverie’ arc, and it looks like that vision is about to introduce a highly anticipated place.

So, warning! There are reported spoilers for One Piece chapter 909 below! You have been warned!

Over on social media, manga fans began buzzing when a series of One Piece spoilers went live. Sites like Twitter and Reddit passed the update around to those interested, and the reports say the manga will finally enter Wano.

No, for real. It looks like the Straw Hats are about to hit up Wano Country at long last.

According to fans, the touted spoiler comes courtesy Weekly Shonen Jump‘s cover preview. The image contains an image of Monkey D. Luffy with the caption “This issue we enter Wano”, so you can bet fans will be picking up this issue if that cover is true.

Of course, longtime fans of One Piece will understand why this destination is a big deal. Wano has been a fabled place in the franchise for years, and it hosts the long-feared Beasts Pirates. The secretive country may exist in the New World, but it has nothing to do with the World Government. So far, fans know the country has an army of samurai so powerful that the Marines fear their strength, and its isolated policies are hard to penetrate. For years now, Oda has teased the Straw Hat’s eventual arrival in Wano for a truly epic arc, so if this spoiler is spot-on, then that story must be on its way.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you ready to enter Wano Country at long last? Or do you think this spoiler is a fake-out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!