One Piece: Stampede Reveals First Blu-ray, DVD Release

The fourteenth feature length film of the One Piece franchise broke records when it came to overall receipts in theaters. Releasing across the world, the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for new treasure hidden by Gol D. Roger as part of the Pirate Expo, One Piece: Stampede quickly became a favorite of Grand Line fans the world over. Now, with a brief North America theatrical run, details for the upcoming home video release have been revealed, letting fans know when they can get their hands on the Blu-Ray/DVD release!

Twitter User NewWorldArtur shared the news that the upcoming home video release for the film will be next year, 2020, on March 18th with a Japanese release that will hopefully mean that a North America release for the film will be right around the corner:

The Japanese Bluray for One Piece: Stampede will be out on March 18th 2020! pic.twitter.com/wqWhhNtXiN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 28, 2019

One Piece: Stampede was filled with revelations and action scenes that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, even causing some of the creators behind the franchise to cry in the theaters when they had seen the film originally. As the anime and manga follows the popular storyline of Wano Country, Stampede acts as an amazing side story to the madness currently taking place in the isolationist nation!

Funimation screened One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “One Piece: Stampede continues to surprise the longer it goes on. Each scene is brimming with excitement, and it’s an experience that only a franchise like One Piece can provide. A film paying loving tributes to the past, the present, and even the future, One Piece: Stampede is incredible.”