One Piece: Stampede Breaks Major 2019 Box Office Record

It looks like a massive congratulations is in order for One Piece. With a busy year under its belt, the anime saw an all-new film go live a few days ago, and it turns out the release broke a big box office record for 2019 with all sorts of ease.

Over on Twitter, the official One Piece page informed fans of the box office milestone. It turns out One Piece: Stampede holds the record of having the biggest opening-day audience of 2019.

According to reports, the film invited more than 350,000 fans to theaters in Japan. This impressive attendee number means One Piece: Stampede drew in at least 700 million yen, so fans are feeling good about the film’s longterm gross.

For fans, this big debut pits One Piece: Stampede against some big-name films. Earlier this year, Weathering With You did appeared to be leading the race for box-office darling, but other films like Detective Conan: The First of the Blue Sapphire did surpass the gorgeous project. With its opening weekend alone, One Piece: Stampede is expected to debut in the Top 50 of the 2019 Japanese Box Office, but its position will surely rise as word spreads about the movie.

And as of now, it seems One Piece: Stampede has gotten the seal of approval from both fans and critics. Even the franchise’s creator was willing to back the project as Eiichiro Oda released a statement praising the feature just before it released.

“Those around me won’t shut up about ‘I want to see it soon!’ and ‘I can’t wait for its release!’ Jeez, I get it, I get it… because I can’t wait either!! The movie is so good! It came out amazingly,” the creator wrote.

“This work is a celebrating of the anime’s 20th anniversary. So many things have happened across these 20 years, both publicly and behind the scenes. It’s precisely because of that that we were able to make such an all-star movie! Everyone is here and it will come [with] a fight for the ages!!!”

If you want to know more about the One Piece film, then you can read the synopsis for Stampede here: “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”