One Piece: Stampede Reveals Colorful New Poster

One Piece: Stampede isn’t far out from theaters at this point, and fans are eager to see what the film will have in store for them. With the anime celebrating a major anniversary in 2019, all bets are off for what Eiichiro Oda has planned for his next film, but netizens aren’t be starved of updates.

After all, a brand-new poster for the next One Piece film has gone live, and it shows off a rather interesting slew of heroes.

As you can see below, a new poster for One Piece: Stampede has gone live. The colorful image shows Monkey D. Luffy charing forward as usual, and he is joined by some favorite allies. To the front, Trafalgar Law can be found hunched forward while Boa Hancock supports Luffy from the back. Others like Sabo and Smoker can be found as well despite the latter firmly siding with the Marines.

One Piece Stampede Poster Drawn by Eiichiro Oda pic.twitter.com/gmCab7XMbP — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 3, 2019

Finally, the bottom-half of the poster is dedicated to the film’s new villain known as Douglas Bullet. The man, who is also called the Demon Heir, is said to be a former member of Gol D. Roger’s crew. The character appears to be gunning for the One Piece treasure which the last King of the Pirates left behind, but he will have all the World Generations gunning after him and then some.

One Piece: Stampede is scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, and Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

So, are you excited for this movie to go live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!