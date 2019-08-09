One Piece: Stampede Poster Unites Your Favorite Pirates

One Piece: Stampede has landed! The fourteenth film following Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates has just dropped into Japanese theaters as of this article, bringing audiences into a new race to get a long lost piece of treasure from Gol D. Roger. To celebrate the release of the film, a new poster for Stampede has been released that highlights several of the participants in the film’s Pirate Expo, that brings together nearly every swashbuckler sailing the Grand Line.

Twitter User YonkouProductions shared the recently released poster that ushers in a brand new competition for the recently released film from the insanely popular franchise that is One Piece:

One Piece has never been more popular, as both the anime and manga have dove right into the arc that shows the Straw Hat Pirates infiltrating the country of Wano, an isolationist nation that seems stuck in feudalistic Japan. While the manga has continued to supply the standard One Piece artwork that we’ve come to know and love from Eiichiro Oda over the decades, the anime has taken on a new artistic director and team that brings a brand new energy to both the characters and the fights that take place within the brand new arc.

One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan. There is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing, but Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.