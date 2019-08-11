One Piece: Stampede Earns Rave Review From Series’ Creator

One Piece has had one of its biggest years in memory with 2019, and the year is still ongoing. The manga is well into its current Wano arc, and the anime has started the same storyline after wrapping the Whole Cake Island arc. Now, things are getting ever crazier with a movie release, and it seems one thing is for sure…

The creator of One Piece is a big fan of the series’ latest film, and he is not afraid to share his review with the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Eiichiro Oda put out his own reaction to One Piece: Stampede as well as his thanks to fans.

Oda’s message for One Piece Stampede! Translated by me because the official translation’s kinda bad pic.twitter.com/uvnwIG3xUN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) August 8, 2019

“Those around me won’t shut up about ‘I want to see it soon!’ and ‘I can’t wait for its release!’ Jeez, I get it, I get it… because I can’t wait either!! The movie is so good! It came out amazingly,” the creator wrote.

“This work is a celebrating of the anime’s 20th anniversary. So many things have happened across these 20 years, both publicly and behind the scenes. It’s precisely because of that that we were able to make such an all-star movie! Everyone is here and it will come [with] a fight for the ages!!!”

Continuing, Oda said he welcomes everyone to see the film, and there is every reason to believe fans will heed the call. After all, it has been a little while since One Piece had a movie go live, and this film is an intense one. To celebrate the anime’s anniversary, this film will see all of the Straw Hats attend a Pirate Festival where their allies (and foes) are too. The party will be tasked with chasing after Gol D. Rogers’ treasure, but fans know such a task won’t run smoothly for Monkey D. Luffy and the gang.

So, do you have plans to see this One Piece film when it hits a theater near you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to know more about the One Piece film, then you can read the synopsis for Stampede here: “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”