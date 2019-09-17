One Piece: Stampede Releases English Trailer

One Piece: Stampede is tearing up the box officer in Japan, promising one of the biggest battle royales that the Straw Hat Pirates have ever encountered with their fourteenth feature length film! Fans in North America had waited anxiously for any news as to when Luffy and company’s exploits as part of the “Pirate Expo” in search of Gol D. Roger’s treasure would be making its way to these shores and now, said fans need wait no longer. With a theatrical release date of October, One Piece: Stampede has released a brand new English subtitled trailer for fans of the Grand Line to enjoy!

IGN shared the Stampede trailer on their Official Twitter Account, showing off the enormous cast of pirates that are all looking for the opportunity to get their hands on this newly discovered treasure, promising some serious brawls along the way between Devil Fruit wielders:

Check out the exclusive One Piece: Stampede trailer with English subtitles! ☠ pic.twitter.com/ZQFb5GClQH — IGN (@IGN) September 13, 2019

Spoilers for the film have been leaked from those lucky Grand Line fans who have managed to see it, for folks who just can’t wait until the October North American release. From the descriptions of the various fight scenes and character interactions, it definitely seems to be one of the best movies of the franchise to date and seemingly will have implications on the series moving forward.

One Piece right now, in both the anime and the manga, is currently focused squarely on the country of Wano, with the Straw Hat Pirates reunited following their time skip. With this story arc being touted by fans as one of the best arcs that the franchise has ever seen, you couldn’t ask for a better time to be a fan of the insanely popular pirate franchise than now.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.