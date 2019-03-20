‘One Piece’ Product Shows Off Updated Straw Hat Crew Roster

One Piece isn’t afraid to shake things up every once and awhile, but it tends to keep the status quo. When it comes to the Straw Hats, things don’t change all that drastically, but it seems a big turnover is coming for the crew.

At long last, it seems the time has come. One Piece is ready to embrace a new Straw Hat pirates roster, and some new merchandise is confirming it.

These days, the anime is wrapping up its take on the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, and it has shared the spotlight with Jinbe as of late. The character has been teased as the next Straw Hat member given his helmsman skills, and a new piece of merch has simply solidified his status.

Over on Twitter, buzz began when an image surfaced of a new One Piece clock. If you look at its hour markers, fans will see all of the Straw Hat crew including the Going Merry, the Thousand Sunny, and Jinbe.

Going in order, Jinbei finds himself checking in at 10 o’clock between Brook and the Going Merry. This addition immediately piqued the interest of fans who’ve been waiting to throw Jinbe a welcome party, but others are feeling a bit put out. After all, the clock does overlook Vivi Nefertari despite the Alabasta princess having dedicated herself to the crew years ago. Now, it is Jinbe who is taking the spotlight as the crew’s latest newcomer, and this clock is surely just the beginning of his assimilation. The franchise has made multiple references to the character’s Straw Hat inclusion prior to this

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.