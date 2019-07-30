One Piece Fan Brings Thousand Sunny to Super Mario Maker 2

When it comes to One Piece, fans will do whatever they can to sing the series’ praises. The iconic anime has become synonymous with shonen worldwide, and its recent arc revived the show in a big way. And thanks to a recent Nintendo release, one fan has found an in to combine Super Mario with the Straw Hat crew.

Taking to Reddit, a fan went live with a Super Mario Maker 2 level they created inspired by One Piece.

“With the One Piece 22nd Anniversary having passed, I decided to recreate the Thousand Sunny in Mario Maker 2, with some Straw Hat challenges to make it interesting,” user DominatorK5 shared.

As you can see above, the level is a basic one with various layers. Players begin by boarding the Thousand Sunny from its head where a version of Monkey D. Luffy greets them. Players continue on as they pass the ship’s mast where there are plenty enemies and bullets flying around.

If you want to get wet, players can take a dip in the ocean by heading down a level. The bottom of the ship is shown dredging through water, and there are some fish swimming around to match.

For those interested in playing this One Piece level, you can just enter its Course ID online for a play through. The ID is 41T-32H-7GG, so you can go explore the Thousand Sunny for yourself! Just, make sure you keep an eye out for any wayward Piranha Plants!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.