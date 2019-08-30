One Piece Theory Picks Out the Hero Who Will Really Defeat Kaido

The villainous Kaido of the One Piece franchise has managed to make a name for himself even prior to his arrival into Wano Country with his Beast Pirates. With a fated battle between the leader of the Beasts and the Straw Hat Pirates, fans are beginning to come up with theories as to who may be the one to finally bring the horn headed behemoth down. One Reddit User has detailed an extremely intricate theory as to who may deliver the killing blow to Kaido, should the Devil Fruit wielder fall under a sword during the Wano Country arc:

Reddit User Zorojaan gave an extensive theory as to how Roronoa Zoro will be the one to bring down Kaido, and considering his power up during the Wano Arc as well as hinting at the acquisition of a new sword, this seems to be entirely believable:

In the anime, Kaido is barely making his presence known in the country of Wano though in the manga, his presence is hot and heavy as he continues his trek to bring down Monkey D Luffy and his crew. Currently, Kaido is squaring off against Big Mom, the two originally warning one another to back off Luffy as each was looking to lay claim to deliver the killing blow to the straw hat swashbuckler. An epic battle to be sure, we’re anxious to see not only who comes away the victor, but how this will be interpreted in the manga.

Whether or not Zoro will manage to bring down Kaido is a question we’ll surely have answered during this arc, though he’s going to have a tough time doing so all the same. If you’re not too familiar with Kaido, he attempted to defeat Whitebeard in combat and ingested a Devil Fruit that gives him the ability to transform himself into a giant dragon. Remarkably, his giant size is simply biological to him and would make him a threat to the Straw Hats even discounting his transformation ability.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.