One Piece’s Thousand Sunny Ship Returns to Japan After 4 Years

One Piece isn’t hitting the brakes any time soon, with the fourteenth film in the franchise, One Piece: Stampede, breaking records for the series at the theaters and the Wano Arc being harkened as one of the biggest story arcs in the anime/manga series to date by many happy fans. Now, as an added bonus to this white hot year for Eiichiro Oda’s popular pirate franchise, the Straw Hat Pirates‘ ship of the Thousand Sunny Vessel is making its way to fans in the real world.

Anime News Network shared the news drop that the Thousand Sunny will be making a return appearance to Nagasaki at a specific theme park to take One Piece fans on a day trip in the bay, asking patrons around $64 USD in order to ride the second ship of the Straw Hat Pirates!

The Thousand Sunny ship, as mentioned above, was the second vessel that Luffy and company used following the destruction of the initial Going Merry. To this day, even through the Wano Country arc, the Straw Hat Pirates have been riding the Thousand Sunny through numerous adventures and fire fights than we can shake a stick at. The real life appearance of the ship was over four years ago, with the current release of the popular vessel. Unfortunately, the replica doesn’t hold all the abilities of the original, with the in real life Thousand Sunny unable to travel under the water.

With the war of Wano ready to explode in the manga, Luffy and the rest of his crew are prepping to join numerous other factions of the isolationist nation in the battle against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. More than likely, this war will be fought on both the land and the sea with the Thousand Sunny playing some role.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.