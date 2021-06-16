One Piece Trafalgar Law Room Attack Funko Pop Exclusive With Chase Is up for Pre-Order

Funko Pop anime collectors have had some spectacular AAA Anime exclusives to collect lately. This includes the Naruto Sasuke Rinnegan Funko Pop (with Chase figure) and the Giyu Tomioka Demon Slayer Pop. Now you can add this One Piece Trafalgar Law Pop to the list!

The new AAA Anime exclusive One Piece Pop figure (Entertainment Earth) features the Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar Law aka the "Surgeon of Death" operating in his ROOM surrounded by a water effect. If you're super lucky you'll get the Chase figure pictured below shipped to you at random. It takes things up a notch with a glow-in-the-dark feature and a heart that he's extracted from his victim.

Pre-orders for the One Piece Trafalgar Law Room Attack AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop are available here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a release date set for August. Again, you'll hit the jackpot if the Chase Pop figure shows up on your doorstep. Good luck!

Thanks to the powers of the Devil Fruit, Trafalgar Law can create a sphere or ROOM that allows him to control just about anything while inside it. This includes the ability to manipulate souls and flesh. For example, he can remove body parts and organs, reassembling or replacing them however he sees fit.

Speaking of One Piece Funko Pops, some classic One Piece Pops that were released between 2016 and 2018 recently went back up for pre-order. In other words, here's an opportunity to add some of these classic Pops to your collection without spending a fortune on eBay.

The restock figures include Portgas D. Ace, Tony Tony Chopper, Monkey D. Luffy, Nico Robin, DQ Doflamingo, Usopp, Franky, Nami, and Vinsmoke Sanji. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.