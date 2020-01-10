One Piece Lays Down The Law With Genderbend Cosplay

While both the current Wano Arc taking place in the main One Piece series and the fourteenth feature length film of the franchise, Stampede, brings together numerous pirates of the Grand Line together who aren’t a part of the Straw Hats, perhaps one of the most important is Trafalgar Law. The pirate that is a member of the “Worst Generation” and captain to the Hearts Pirates harbors one of the strongest Devil Fruit powers and now, one fan has decided to make thier own clever genderbend cosplay, bringing a new interpretation of Law to life!

Instagram Cosplayer Immortal_Maiden shared the sexy genderbend cosplay for Law, taking the most recognizable parts of the Hearts Pirate Captain, focusing on the unique aesthetic and various tattoos of one of the most powerful pirates that are currently sailing across the Grand Line today:

Trafalgar Law had a complicated back story with a power set that allows him to teleport any object, including peoples’ limbs, to any location he desires. In the current Wano Arc, Law is attempting to simultaneously assist Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates using his fantastic abilities, while simultaneously clashing with the straw manipulating danger of Hawkins.

As the war for Wano Country begins to ramp up and the resistance starts to unify, Law’s role in the battle will certainly be worth watching as Luffy and his crew attempt to stop Kaido and his Beast Pirates from continuing their nefarious rule of the land.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay for one of the most powerful members of the Worst Generation?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.