Demon Slayer Funko Pops Are Finally Here Thanks to Funkoween

It's Day 2 of Funkoween 2021, and Funko has just dropped what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest waves of the entire event. Demon Slayer fans finally have their Funko Pops, and pre-orders are live now (with exclusives) Here's the breakdown...

The common figures in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lineup include a Pop Moment of the battle between Tanjiro vs. Rui and standard Funko Pops of Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Nezuko Kamado, and Muzan Kibutsuji. It looks like Entertainment Earth is the first place that you can get your pre-orders in, and this includes the Giyu Tomioka exclusive pictured below.

The Giyu Tomioka Demon Slayer Funko Pop is a AAA Anime exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. It features the Water Hashira preparing for battle by unleashing his water breathing technique. The expression on his face, well - let's just say Funko Pop design is perfect for Giyu.

Additional exclusives in the Demon Slayer wave include a Tanjiro with glow-in-the-dark Chase here at Galactic Toys, Tanjiro with Mask here at Hot Topic, Tanjiro and Zezuko variants here at BoxLunch, and the Inosuke and Chase here at Chalice Collectibles.

The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

Note that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba FiGPiNs of Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho were released earlier this month. They appear to be sold out at most retailers at the moment, but you can still order them directly from FiGPiN at the time of writing.

The collectible and highly detailed hard enamel pins stand at 3-inches tall and features a unique ID code on the back that provides details on the edition run, sequence number in the edition, artist bio, wave information, manufactured date, and rarity scale.

If you have yet to see Demon Slayer, you can find season one over on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train film is still screening in select theaters, and it plans to hit collections on Digital HD later this summer. You can check out our review right here.

As for the manga, Demon Slayer is published stateside by Viz Media, and its volumes can be found in select stores or online through the digital Shonen Jump vault. A description of the Demon Slayer series reads:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.