One Piece Fan Gives Usopp A Buff Makeover With This Cosplay

In the eclectic and idiosyncratic crew of the Straw Hat Pirates, perhaps none is more comical than their sharp shooter Ussop. The butt of the joke in most situations that Luffy and company encounter, the long nosed swashbuckler still makes himself essential to any adventure by offering his marksmanship expertise by firing off pinpoint accurate slingshot projectiles at enemies that the protagonists encounter. Now, one fan of One Piece has managed to give the humorous member of Luffy’s crew a much more serious and buff appearance with some spot on cosplay!

Reddit User Ykulnu shared their first cosplay that does an amazing service in bringing to life a pitch perfect interpretation of Ussop, pulling back on his slingshot in an attempt to help out the Straw Hat Pirates in battle (though he is missing the trademark nose):

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the other Straw Hat Pirates, Ussop has found a new appearance during the Wano arc, following the two year time skip. On top of his new attire, Ussop has also taken on a new identity in order to fit into this isolationist nation as, what else, a frog oil salesman. While the roles of Luffy and Zoro have mostly been the focus of this latest high paced arc, Ussop will sure to have a role in the upcoming “war arc” of the legendary One Piece saga.

When Ussop first joined the Straw Hats, he had an interesting back story wherein he was constantly running around his town as “the boy who cried pirate”, in order to attempt to make his bed-ridden mother feel better. Throughout the years, this pattern continued even when Ussop’s mother was lost, and of course, when pirates actually DID arrive at his village, his fellow citizens didn’t believe his cries.

It was here that Ussop met Luffy and became one of the earliest members of the Straw Hat Pirates as their sniper, where he’s been to this day.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay of Ussop from One Piece? Not bad for a first timer eh? Feel free to let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.