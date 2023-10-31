One Piece Details One of Vegapunk's Most Cursed Details

Dr. Vegapunk might just be the most important man of science who has a role to play in the world of One Piece. With Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates encountering the former employee of the military, the scientist has quite the appearance to help show just how big his brain is. Now, One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda has taken the opportunity to reveal a major factoid when it comes to Vegapunk and the disturbing way that he performs a mundane task thanks to his large cranium.

Vegapunk has revealed some major secrets to the Straw Hat Pirates when it comes to the Devil Fruit when Luffy and company encountered him in One Piece's final saga. The doctor wasn't just the leading scientist for the world government's Special Science Group, he also was responsible for creating the Seraphim and the Pacifista. Vegapunk became a target of the World Government, despite the work he had done for the military, when he began researching the century-long history of the time period known as the "Void Century". The World Government has made it their mission to keep the truth behind the Void Century a secret, and it's clear that this big revelation might have a major role to play in One Piece's final saga.

How Does Dr. Vegapunk Get Clean?

On a regular basis, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will take the opportunity to answer any and all fan questions. One fan in question took the opportunity to ask how it is possible for Vegapunk to wash his larger-than-average cranium. Oda, who clearly has an understanding of all his characters, mentions that Vegapunk will "dip his head in a pool full of 'scrubbing fish' and they clean his head".

The Future Island Arc of the One Piece's final saga is preparing to make landfall in the shonen's anime adaptation, now that Luffy has defeated the Beast Pirate Kaido to end the War For Wano. When Vegapunk will make his appearance in the anime adaptation, expect things to ramp up for the Straw Hat Pirates even with Wano Country in their rear view window.

