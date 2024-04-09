One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Vice Admiral Doll

One Piece will be introducing fans to a whole new set of Marines as the Egghead arc of the anime continues, and one awesome cosplay is helping to show off an early favorite, Vice Admiral Doll! One Piece kicked off the Egghead arc of the anime earlier this year, and it was the start of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running series so far. It was through this arc that fans got an update as to what has been happening to the seas while Luffy and the Straw Hats were fighting in Wano, and the World Government has gone through significant changes.

One Piece has revealed more of the Vice-Admirals and their underlings working for the World Government during the start of this arc as well, and we'll be seeing them much more soon enough as the Egghead Arc continues to fill in some of the gaps of the past leading into future events. But one awesome cosplay from artist kappy_w on TikTok is deciding to shed light on Doll, the Vice-Admiral who has become a major hit with fans off of a single episode appearance. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

If you wanted to catch up as One Piece continues exploring the Egghead Arc, you can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The newest episodes have kicked off the Marines' full invasion of Dr. Vegapunk's Future Island laboratory, so it won't be too much longer before things start heating up even more. But the manga has also revealed that this arc has a ton more for fans as it fills in some very important gaps from the series' current events that will help out flesh out some even bigger reveals to come in the future.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. If you wanted to read ahead instead, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

How are you liking One Piece's Egghead arc in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!