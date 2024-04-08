Kagurabachi Nods to One Piece's Zoro With New Attack

Despite their different paths, one thing has tied Kagurabachi and One Piece from the start. Both hit series are proud to call Shonen Jump their home, after all. The team at Shueisha has fostered the two titles, and manga lovers around the world know their names. And thanks to a new Kagurabachi chapter, it seems there is a second thing tying the titles, and it is a certain swordsmanship style.

The whole thing went live this week when Kagurabachi dove into Chihiro's biggest battle yet. The swordsman is on a hunt to retrieve the legendary swords taken from his father when he was murdered. With one in hand, Chihiro enters an auction selling such a blade, and it is there Chihiro rose some eyebrows.

Takeru saw that One Piece episode and said “WATCH THIS!” #Kagurabachi pic.twitter.com/dE3zWcuAtq — sheku. 🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@shekuwow) April 7, 2024

After all, the protagonist revealed he had taken a second missing blade for himself, and he channeled Zoro to use it. As you can see above, Chihiro is seen biting one sword hilt between his teeth so he can use it in battle while his hands oversee another sword. This two-sword style is impressive, and it is just a throw away from mimicking Zoro's three-sword style.

It has been decades since One Piece brought Zero's unique style of swordsmanship to life. Fans have lost count how many times Zoro has gone to fight with a sword in his mouth, so it has become a trademark of sorts. Now, Chihiro is taking a universal page from Zoro's book, and the nod hasn't been overlooked. Readers are obsessed with the tribute, and now, fans are begging for Chihiro to earn a third blade so he can cosplay Zoro for real.

If you are not caught up with Kagurabachi, the series is one of Shonen Jump's newest and most popular. You can check out the series on the Shonen Jump app, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

What do you think about Kagurabachi's nod to Zoro? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!