‘One Piece’ Finally Knocks Down the Vinsmoke Clan

Sanji’s reunion with his family has been one of the key aspects of One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc, but they have been sitting on a high horse for a while now as they all have judged Sanji to be weaker than they are.

But the Vinsmoke Family got a cold dose of reality in the latest episode as they fail to make a dent in the Charlotte Family when push really comes to shove.

The Vinsmoke Family initially made a strong impression when the transformation into their raid suits provided a Power Rangers-esque Germa 66 sequence that demonstrated just how strong they can be. But when escorting Bege and Caesar off the island, each member of the Vinsmokes falls to Big Mom.

First Niji and Yonji are quickly dispatched by Big Mom, and then Ichiji is stomped by Katakuri and Oven before too long. The worst to come off of this is Sanji’s father Judge, who’s completely disgraced by Big Mom. It would’ve been all over for them and the Straw Hats had the Tamate Box not exploded, sending the entire island into a crumbling chaos.

After the way Sanji’s been treated by his family, it is encouraging to see that he’s one of the few left standing after the whole ordeal. Considering that he was able to stand toe to toe against Big Mom and get away better than his father and brothers, hopefully Judge will come to respect Sanji’s strength at the very least. This beatdown does do a lot to bring them down to Earth.

